275 Shares in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Purchased by HM Capital Management LLC

HM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 275 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,596 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 84.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,053 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 27.9% in the second quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on TSLA. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $905.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $801.97.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.95, for a total value of $946,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,005 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.42, for a total transaction of $777,287.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,839,796 shares of company stock worth $3,094,070,860 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA opened at $1,068.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 345.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 2.03. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $539.49 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,003.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $793.89.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

