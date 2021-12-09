2,700 Shares in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Bought by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Nordson by 3.6% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in Nordson by 0.5% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Nordson by 1.2% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Nordson by 2.7% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in Nordson by 4.5% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.25.

Shares of NDSN opened at $266.74 on Thursday. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $178.60 and a 1 year high of $272.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $255.26 and a 200-day moving average of $237.20.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

