2,464,267 Shares in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Acquired by KPCB DGF III Associates LLC

KPCB DGF III Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,464,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,696,000. Robinhood Markets accounts for about 100.0% of KPCB DGF III Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. KPCB DGF III Associates LLC owned 0.29% of Robinhood Markets as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $148,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $1,245,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $255,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 27,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $649,106.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 119,044 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $2,840,389.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 404,683 shares of company stock valued at $12,553,701.

Shares of HOOD opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.16. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by ($0.69). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 183.63% and a negative return on equity of 282.13%. The business had revenue of $364.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.55 million. Robinhood Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Robinhood Markets from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.35 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Robinhood Markets from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.24.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

