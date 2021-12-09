23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Trading 4.2% Higher

Shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME) traded up 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as 8.78 and last traded at 8.73. 9,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,456,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at 8.38.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of 23andMe from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of 23andMe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 14th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is 9.89.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported -0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.13 by 0.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in 23andMe during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in 23andMe during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in 23andMe during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in 23andMe during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in 23andMe during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

