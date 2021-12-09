$22.01 Million in Sales Expected for Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) to post $22.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Esports Entertainment Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.50 million and the highest is $25.73 million. Esports Entertainment Group posted sales of $2.36 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 832.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.
On average, analysts expect that Esports Entertainment Group will report full year sales of $98.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $95.00 million to $101.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $129.84 million, with estimates ranging from $129.60 million to $130.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Esports Entertainment Group.
Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.80 million for the quarter. Esports Entertainment Group had a negative return on equity of 47.00% and a negative net margin of 76.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth $499,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 3rd quarter worth $672,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:GMBL opened at $5.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.11. The stock has a market cap of $115.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $4.02 and a 12 month high of $24.48.
About Esports Entertainment Group
Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.
