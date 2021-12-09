$2.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to announce $2.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Dana’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.24 billion and the lowest is $2.18 billion. Dana reported sales of $2.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full year sales of $8.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.85 billion to $8.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.49 billion to $9.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Dana had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dana from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dana from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.29.

NYSE:DAN traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.72. 41,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,315. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.52 and a 200 day moving average of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 2.40. Dana has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

In related news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 26,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total transaction of $624,434.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Dana by 85.8% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 385.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Dana by 317.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in Dana during the third quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Dana

Dana, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of technology drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products. It operates through the following segments: Light Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle, Off-Highway, and Power Technologies. The Light Vehicle segment includes drivetrain systems and components for passenger cars, crossovers, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks.

