199,388 Shares in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 199,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,942,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.52% of CF Acquisition Corp. VI at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the second quarter worth $1,848,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the second quarter valued at $2,421,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the second quarter valued at $953,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the second quarter valued at $6,331,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the second quarter valued at $1,835,000. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VI alerts:

CF Acquisition Corp. VI stock opened at $14.99 on Thursday. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is New York, New York.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.