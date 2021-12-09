189,442 Shares in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI) Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 189,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COLI. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Colicity in the 2nd quarter worth $4,875,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new stake in Colicity during the second quarter valued at about $4,875,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in Colicity during the second quarter valued at about $4,721,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Colicity during the second quarter valued at about $3,900,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Colicity during the second quarter valued at about $2,925,000.

NASDAQ:COLI opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74. Colicity Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $10.09.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

