$17.39 Million in Sales Expected for Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) will announce $17.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.57 million. Saratoga Investment reported sales of $14.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full year sales of $69.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $68.71 million to $71.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $71.70 million, with estimates ranging from $70.62 million to $72.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 67.85%. The company had revenue of $18.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.57.

Shares of NYSE:SAR traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.88. The stock had a trading volume of 17,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,130. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.81. The stock has a market cap of $328.22 million, a PE ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.61. Saratoga Investment has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $30.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 52.13%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Saratoga Investment by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

