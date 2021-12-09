$156.16 Million in Sales Expected for Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) will announce sales of $156.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Olaplex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $151.60 million and the highest is $162.00 million. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olaplex will report full-year sales of $588.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $583.40 million to $594.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $760.14 million, with estimates ranging from $730.60 million to $779.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Olaplex.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $161.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.06 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Olaplex in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olaplex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.73.

In related news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.97 per share, for a total transaction of $623,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Truxt Investmentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OLPX stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,503,913. Olaplex has a fifty-two week low of $22.84 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.63.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

