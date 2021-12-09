149,560 Shares in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Purchased by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 149,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 12.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 17.6% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawaiian during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wolfe Research downgraded Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

In related news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $48,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HA opened at $20.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.84 and a one year high of $31.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.82.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $180.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.82 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 79.33% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. Hawaiian’s revenue was up 137.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.76) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

