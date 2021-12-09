13,285 Shares in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Purchased by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,285 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,116,235 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $174,986,000 after acquiring an additional 661,148 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 6,679,094 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $144,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,464 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,507,588 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $118,744,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,698 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,686,297 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $78,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,318 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lourenco Goncalves acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $988,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,700 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $21.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The mining company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 75.62% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company’s revenue was up 264.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Profile

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

