1,188 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Purchased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 24,965 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 158,453 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,883,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 224,099 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 26,728 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,549,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 247,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. 67.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on AMD. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

In related news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $214,984.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $13,215,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,771,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 505,826 shares of company stock worth $67,899,321. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $145.24 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.60 and a 200 day moving average of $108.64. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.94.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 40.18% and a net margin of 26.72%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

