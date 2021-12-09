10,254 Shares in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 29,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 41,698 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 38,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BX shares. Citigroup upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.18.

BX opened at $135.34 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.49. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.27 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $92.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.39.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The Blackstone Group’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.81%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III acquired 30,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and sold 3,578,042 shares worth $451,822,620. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

