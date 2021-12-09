$101.25 Million in Sales Expected for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) to post sales of $101.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $102.90 million and the lowest is $99.60 million. Corcept Therapeutics reported sales of $85.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $368.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $366.80 million to $370.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $414.68 million, with estimates ranging from $393.50 million to $435.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $96.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.75 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 30.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 6,341 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $132,463.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,851,631.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 24,363 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $487,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,194 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,971. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $862,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,091,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,482,000 after purchasing an additional 9,659 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 57,737 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $18.23 on Monday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $31.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.05.

Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

