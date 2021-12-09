1,000 Shares in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,524,000. Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after buying an additional 59,111 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,602,000 after buying an additional 64,464 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac acquired 3,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.33 per share, with a total value of $299,867.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas S. Ingram acquired 25,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,578.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SRPT shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.41.

Shares of SRPT opened at $86.02 on Thursday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $65.30 and a one year high of $181.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.94. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.08.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. The business had revenue of $189.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.13 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.50) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

