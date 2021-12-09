$1.63 Billion in Sales Expected for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will report sales of $1.63 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.80 billion. Continental Resources reported sales of $837.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year sales of $5.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.18 billion to $5.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $6.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $8.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

Shares of CLR traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.78. 1,038,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,034,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.41. Continental Resources has a 12-month low of $15.71 and a 12-month high of $55.48. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 3.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

In other news, Director Harold Hamm purchased 117,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.33 per share, for a total transaction of $5,070,476.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $91,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 362,520 shares of company stock valued at $16,359,012 in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 179,237 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 59,011 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,924 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,632 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 289,070 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,993,000 after purchasing an additional 25,609 shares during the period. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Continental Resources by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 32,224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

