$1.57 Billion in Sales Expected for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to report sales of $1.57 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.64 billion. TechnipFMC posted sales of $3.43 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year sales of $6.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $7.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Societe Generale lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.58.

Shares of FTI stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.49. 231,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,534,117. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $13.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 2.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 54.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,823,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $351,352,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690,826 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 31.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,339,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,567,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166,307 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 89.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,025,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,675,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545,761 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,646,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,499,000 after acquiring an additional 66,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC during the 2nd quarter worth $112,664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

