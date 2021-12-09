$1.39 EPS Expected for Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) to report earnings of $1.39 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50. Quanta Services posted earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.87. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $6.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PWR. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $1,157,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James Redgie Probst sold 16,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.10, for a total transaction of $1,965,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syntal Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at about $1,506,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Quanta Services by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 55,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

PWR stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.23. The stock had a trading volume of 11,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,604. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.25. Quanta Services has a 1-year low of $66.75 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The stock has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.30%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

