$1.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to announce $1.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.26 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50 billion. Southwestern Energy posted sales of $779.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full-year sales of $4.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $5.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $6.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Southwestern Energy.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on SWN. UBS Group raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 21.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 325,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 56,771 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Southwestern Energy in the first quarter worth about $357,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 149.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 830,745 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 498,292 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 16.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 182,840 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwestern Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,446,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,326,000 after acquiring an additional 123,754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWN traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $5.33. 26,321,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,181,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.12. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $5.96.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

