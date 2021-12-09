$1.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) will report earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for WD-40’s earnings. WD-40 reported earnings of $1.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that WD-40 will report full year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.26 to $5.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.11. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for WD-40.

Get WD-40 alerts:

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.63). WD-40 had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $115.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDFC. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet cut shares of WD-40 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $239.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 47.10 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $207.11 and a 1-year high of $333.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.58%.

In other news, VP Richard T. Clampitt sold 3,420 shares of WD-40 stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.24, for a total transaction of $746,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WD-40 by 11,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in WD-40 by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in WD-40 by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WD-40 (WDFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.