0Chain (ZCN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $26.50 Million

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. One 0Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001096 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. 0Chain has a total market cap of $26.50 million and $123,553.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About 0Chain

0Chain (ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

