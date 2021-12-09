$0.91 EPS Expected for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to post $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.97. Fifth Third Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fifth Third Bancorp.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 32.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.88.

In related news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 10,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $489,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $175,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $43.97. 132,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,184,247. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $45.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.