$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) will report $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Welltower’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the highest is $0.85. Welltower reported earnings of $0.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Welltower from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.21.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,365,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,514,975,000 after buying an additional 462,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,086,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,632,769,000 after buying an additional 376,865 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 53.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,290,038,000 after buying an additional 9,698,150 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Welltower by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,420,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,029,360,000 after buying an additional 486,423 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Welltower by 12.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,431,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,614,717,000 after buying an additional 2,107,730 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WELL traded down $0.91 on Thursday, reaching $84.79. The company had a trading volume of 33,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a PE ratio of 81.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.01. Welltower has a 1 year low of $59.38 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.38 and a 200-day moving average of $83.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

