$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) to post $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for VSE’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. VSE posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that VSE will report full-year earnings of $2.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $4.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover VSE.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. VSE had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 1.13%. The business had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VSEC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sidoti began coverage on VSE in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised VSE from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VSE by 10.7% during the second quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 177,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,796,000 after purchasing an additional 17,118 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 7.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 175,545 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after buying an additional 12,610 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of VSE by 9.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in VSE in the first quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in VSE in the second quarter worth approximately $1,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSEC stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.01. The company had a trading volume of 457 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,533. VSE has a one year low of $34.03 and a one year high of $65.42. The company has a market capitalization of $750.14 million, a PE ratio of 84.20 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This is a positive change from VSE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. VSE’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

