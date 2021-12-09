$0.78 EPS Expected for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) will report $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Fortive reported earnings of $0.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Fortive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.73.

FTV opened at $75.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.23. Fortive has a 12 month low of $64.58 and a 12 month high of $79.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

In other Fortive news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $506,209.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total value of $1,279,747.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Fortive by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Fortive by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Fortive by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortive

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

