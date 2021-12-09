-$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will report ($0.44) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.38). Syros Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.61) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.41). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.62). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.65% and a negative net margin of 434.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on SYRS. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.84. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.86.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

