-$0.35 EPS Expected for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) will announce ($0.35) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.32). Glaukos posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,650%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($0.85). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($1.40). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GKOS. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens upgraded Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Glaukos has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

Shares of GKOS traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,866. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.88 and its 200 day moving average is $57.36. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $99.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.40 and a beta of 1.69.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,746,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Altium Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 100.5% in the third quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 81,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 40,600 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 173.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 44,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 28,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

