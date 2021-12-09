$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.32. TTM Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $556.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. TTM Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TTMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on TTM Technologies from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

TTM Technologies stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.22. The stock had a trading volume of 21,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,727. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.62. TTM Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.73 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 88,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,172 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 44,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards and backplane assemblies. It operates through the following segments: Printed Circuit Board(PCB), RF&S Components, and Electro-Mechanical Solutions. The PCB segment consists of fifteen domestic PCB and sub-system plants; five PCB fabrication plants in China; and one in Canada.

