-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) to report ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.50) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.
Separately, Wedbush downgraded shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ:FFIE opened at $5.66 on Thursday. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.31.
About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric
Faraday Future is a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Faraday Future, formerly known as Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.