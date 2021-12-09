-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc (NASDAQ:FFIE) to report ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Faraday Future Intelligent Electric will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.50) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Get Faraday Future Intelligent Electric alerts:

Separately, Wedbush downgraded shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFIE. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,079,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,746,000. Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,880,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,291,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,476,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIE opened at $5.66 on Thursday. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $20.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.31.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future is a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Faraday Future, formerly known as Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.