-$0.20 EPS Expected for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) will report ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have made estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.06. Twilio posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to $0.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The company had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.83.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $274.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $310.18 and a 200-day moving average of $342.37. Twilio has a 52-week low of $235.00 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.63 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.69, for a total transaction of $511,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total transaction of $134,229.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 69,458 shares of company stock valued at $22,334,315. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Coatue Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 345.6% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,668 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,938,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,055 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 249.1% in the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 1,745,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $688,020,000 after buying an additional 1,245,536 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 22.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,824,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,295,978,000 after buying an additional 1,075,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 36.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,722,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,467,300,000 after buying an additional 985,437 shares during the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

