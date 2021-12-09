$0.20 EPS Expected for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.19. Grocery Outlet reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Grocery Outlet.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 2.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

GO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $46.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.76.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $47,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 233,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 24,954 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 617.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 56,838 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,611,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,762,000 after buying an additional 11,925 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth about $1,847,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 412.1% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 78,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 63,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grocery Outlet (GO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.