$0.20 EPS Expected for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2021

Brokerages expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Grocery Outlet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.19. Grocery Outlet reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Grocery Outlet.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 2.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS.

GO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $46.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.76.

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $47,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GO. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 233,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 24,954 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 617.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 66,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 56,838 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 0.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,611,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,762,000 after buying an additional 11,925 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth about $1,847,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 412.1% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 78,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 63,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grocery Outlet (GO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.