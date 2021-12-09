$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.17. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust posted earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on WRE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist lowered their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

NYSE WRE traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $25.42. 403,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,609. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 8.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.51. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.74 and a fifty-two week high of $27.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.79 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 485.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 23,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 119,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership and operation of income-producing real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office and Multifamily. The Office segment provides office space for various types of businesses and professions. The Multifamily segment provides rental housing for individuals and families throughout Washington metro region.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.