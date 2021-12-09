$0.17 EPS Expected for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.20. Denny’s posted earnings per share of ($0.05) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 440%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $103.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.77 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.13 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denny’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

DENN opened at $15.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $971.71 million, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.86. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $20.02.

In related news, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $255,167.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 135.0% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 46,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 26,837 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Denny’s by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 31,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,660 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Denny’s by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Denny’s by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 466,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Denny’s by 0.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

