-$0.14 EPS Expected for Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kingsoft Cloud’s earnings. Kingsoft Cloud reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.30) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kingsoft Cloud.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

KC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Nomura downgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kingsoft Cloud from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 479.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 362,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,261,000 after purchasing an additional 300,132 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 43.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 12.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 2.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,454,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,938,000 after purchasing an additional 167,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Kingsoft Cloud in the second quarter valued at about $874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KC opened at $16.48 on Friday. Kingsoft Cloud has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $74.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.48 and its 200 day moving average is $28.90. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 1.65.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kingsoft Cloud (KC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.