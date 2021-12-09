$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Joint’s earnings. Joint posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 41.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Joint will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Joint.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Joint had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 23.18%. The business had revenue of $20.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

NASDAQ JYNT opened at $74.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 62.20 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.08. Joint has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $111.06.

In other Joint news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.18, for a total value of $2,023,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Joint by 195.8% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 16,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,239 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Joint during the 2nd quarter worth $1,272,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Joint during the 2nd quarter worth $352,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Joint by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Joint by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,014,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

About Joint

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

