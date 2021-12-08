Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $720.94 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will report sales of $720.94 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Zynga’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $725.00 million and the lowest is $714.70 million. Zynga reported sales of $698.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynga will report full year sales of $2.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.81 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zynga.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.88 million. Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zynga has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.69.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $40,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,204 shares in the company, valued at $194,358.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 9,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $68,435.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 132,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,034,114. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga in the second quarter worth $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the second quarter worth $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZNGA stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 930,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,868,193. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -70.21 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average of $8.72. Zynga has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

