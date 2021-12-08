Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by Strategic Advisors LLC

Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 38.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZM. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $304.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $369.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target (down previously from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.65.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $1,413,365.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $600,905.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 90,886 shares of company stock worth $24,039,864 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $189.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of -1.19. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.27 and a 12-month high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.