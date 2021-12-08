ZIMBOCASH Reaches Market Cap of $58.44 Million (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 8th. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $58.44 million and $5,881.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZIMBOCASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0367 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00058343 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,358.15 or 0.08697378 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00062863 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00081700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,659.36 or 1.01098807 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002774 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,616,010 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

