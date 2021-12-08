Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Trading Up 7%

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA)’s share price was up 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.36 and last traded at $8.36. Approximately 496 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 347,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.81.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZVIA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Zevia PBC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.59.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.76). The firm had revenue of $38.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Zevia PBC will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the third quarter worth $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the third quarter worth $64,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Zevia PBC during the third quarter worth $68,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zevia PBC Company Profile (NYSE:ZVIA)

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.