Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.10

Zephyr Energy plc (LON:ZPHR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.10 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 7.80 ($0.10), with a volume of 21294716 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.55 ($0.10).

The firm has a market cap of £100.72 million and a PE ratio of -15.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 6.59 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.74.

Zephyr Energy Company Profile (LON:ZPHR)

Zephyr Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas resources. Its flagship property is the Paradox Basin, which covers an area of approximately 25,353 acres located in Utah, the United States. The company was formerly known as Rose Petroleum plc and changed its name to Zephyr Energy plc in August 2020.

