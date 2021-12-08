ZENZO (ZNZ) One Day Volume Hits $542.00

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for $0.0458 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ZENZO has traded up 31.4% against the US dollar. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $542.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.68 or 0.00180771 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00035743 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003298 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $296.80 or 0.00585235 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00016676 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00059935 BTC.

ZENZO Coin Profile

ZENZO (CRYPTO:ZNZ) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. ZENZO’s official message board is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

