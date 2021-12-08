Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Get Longboard Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LBPH opened at $5.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $18.95.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $182,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $410,000. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Longboard Pharmaceuticals (LBPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.