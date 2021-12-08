Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) to “Buy”

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $2.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.24% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.88.

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.87. 37,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,979,575. The firm has a market cap of $183.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day moving average is $2.60. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $1.69 and a 1 year high of $14.79.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Paul Scopa sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total value of $109,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADVM. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,574,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,510,000 after buying an additional 4,300,592 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 81.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,766,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 791,700 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 6,642.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 763,360 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,941,000 after purchasing an additional 759,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 1,653,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 755,567 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that engages in the development of gene therapies for ocular and rare diseases. The company was founded by Mark S. Blumenkranz, Thomas W. Chalberg, Jr., Mitchell H. Finer, and Steven Daniel Schwartz on July 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

