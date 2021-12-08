Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Worley (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Worley Limited delivers projects, provides expertise in engineering, procurement and construction and offers consulting and advisory services. The company cover the full lifecycle, from creating new assets to sustaining and enhancing operating assets, in the hydrocarbons, mining, mineral, metals, chemicals, power and infrastructure sectors. Worley Limited, formerly known as WorleyParsons Limited, is based in North Sydney, Australia. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Worley from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Worley stock opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. Worley has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $10.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Worley Ltd. operates as a professional services provider to the resources, energy and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Chemical Services, Mining, Minerals and Metal Services, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions and Advisian. The Energy and Chemical Services segment includes engineering, procurement, project management, program management, and operations.

