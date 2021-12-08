Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sasol (NYSE:SSL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sasol (NYSE:SSL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sasol Limited is engaged in the mining and processing of coal. It also produces chemicals, explores for and refines crude oil, and manufactures fertilizers and explosives. In addition, it converts coal to petrochemicals products, such as diesel fuels and gasoline. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sasol from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

SSL opened at $18.59 on Friday. Sasol has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $19.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.24.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sasol during the second quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sasol during the second quarter worth $61,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Sasol by 69.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Sasol by 1,512.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sasol during the second quarter worth $161,000. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. It is a global chemicals and energy company, which engages in the provision of integrate sophisticated technologies and processes into operating facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy, and Chemicals. The Energy segment manages the marketing and sales of all fuel, coal, gas and oil products in Southern Africa.

