Zacks Investment Research Downgrades PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) to Hold

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PC Connection, Inc. is a direct marketer of brand-name personal computers and related peripherals, software, and networking products to business, education, government, and consumer end users located primarily in the United States. “

Get PC Connection alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of PC Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $45.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 0.70. PC Connection has a 52 week low of $40.91 and a 52 week high of $55.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.90.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $751.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that PC Connection will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,945 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total transaction of $141,301.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,607 shares of company stock valued at $454,101. Insiders own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNXN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 64,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 16,711 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PC Connection by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in PC Connection by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

See Also: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PC Connection (CNXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.