Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

Shares of NASDAQ NBRV opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $3.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.16.

In other Nabriva Therapeutics news, CEO Theodore R. Schroeder acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.13 per share, for a total transaction of $56,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,368.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBRV. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 665.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 869,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 755,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 70.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 75,900 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 218.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 68,018 shares during the period. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, and CONTEPO. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

