Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) to Hold

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “
NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. Ituran Location and Control has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $29.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.51.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 817.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 1.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 64,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the second quarter valued at about $22,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.52% of the company’s stock.
About Ituran Location and Control
Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.
