Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) to Hold

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ituran provides location-based services, consisting predominantly of stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, as well as wireless communications products used in connection with its location-based services and various other applications. Ituran offers mobile asset location, Stolen Vehicle Recovery, management & control services for vehicles, cargo and personal security, and radio frequency identification products for various purposes including automatic meter reading, electronic toll collection and homeland security applications. “

NASDAQ:ITRN opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. Ituran Location and Control has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $29.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $616.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Ituran Location and Control had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 25.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ituran Location and Control will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the second quarter valued at about $234,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 817.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 1.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 64,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ituran Location and Control in the second quarter valued at about $22,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

