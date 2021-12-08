Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. is a financial services group. It provides a comprehensive range of financial services and products ranging from traditional banking services, such as making loans and taking deposits, to pension and severance fund management. The company also provides general purpose loans, foreign exchange services, documentation services, guarantees, auto financing, payroll loans, and credit cards, as well as various deposit and basic treasury products. It provides fiduciary services; merchandise storage and deposit, customs agency, cargo management, and merchandise distribution; brokerage services, fund management, portfolio management, securities management, and capital markets consulting services; and investment banking, treasury, and private banking services. Grupo Aval Acciones Y Valores S.A. is based in Bogotá, Colombia. “

Separately, Grupo Santander cut shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

Shares of NYSE AVAL opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.41. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $7.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 7.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.0212 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,253,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,247,000 after purchasing an additional 158,334 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter worth $2,193,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter worth $1,688,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 117,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 15,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 2nd quarter worth $565,000. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

